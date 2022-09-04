Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox’s Plan For Triston Casas After Call-Up

Casas isn't going anywhere any time soon

Now that Triston Casas has made it to The Show, the Red Sox don’t plan to take it easy with the highly touted prospect.

Casas, a first-round draft pick by Boston in 2018, earned a promotion from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday morning and will make his big league debut when the Red Sox and the Texas Rangers wrap up their four-game series at Fenway Park. Boston fans can expect to see plenty more of Casas for the next month, as manager Alex Cora told reporters that the 22-year-old is going to play “almost every day” moving forward, even against left-handed pitchers.

In addition for the Red Sox wanting to get an extended look at the up-and-comer, there really isn’t much competition at first base to limit Casas’ playing time for the remainder of the season. Bobby Dalbec was sent down to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move to Casas’ call-up and it doesn’t sound like Eric Hosmer, who’s currently dealing with back inflammation, will be returning to Boston’s active roster any time soon.

A great first impression surely will make Cora and company more confident in their plan for Casas. NESN’s full coverage of the rookie’s first MLB game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.

