Alex Cora Reveals Red Sox’s Plan For Triston Casas After Call-Up

Now that Triston Casas has made it to The Show, the Red Sox don’t plan to take it easy with the highly touted prospect.

Casas, a first-round draft pick by Boston in 2018, earned a promotion from Triple-A Worcester on Sunday morning and will make his big league debut when the Red Sox and the Texas Rangers wrap up their four-game series at Fenway Park. Boston fans can expect to see plenty more of Casas for the next month, as manager Alex Cora told reporters that the 22-year-old is going to play “almost every day” moving forward, even against left-handed pitchers.

In addition for the Red Sox wanting to get an extended look at the up-and-comer, there really isn’t much competition at first base to limit Casas’ playing time for the remainder of the season. Bobby Dalbec was sent down to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move to Casas’ call-up and it doesn’t sound like Eric Hosmer, who’s currently dealing with back inflammation, will be returning to Boston’s active roster any time soon.

A great first impression surely will make Cora and company more confident in their plan for Casas. NESN’s full coverage of the rookie’s first MLB game will begin at 12:30 p.m. ET.