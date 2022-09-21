Antonio Brown Sends Bruce Arians Tweet After Bucs-Saints Brawl

NESN Logo Sign In

These days, Antonio Brown is trying to make a career as an entertainer rather than catching passes in the NFL.

But for a brief moment Wednesday, the seven-time Pro Bowl selection put down his microphone and threw on his league insider cap.

Brown’s former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, was one of the biggest topics of conversation coming out of Week 2. The Bucs and the New Orleans Saints cleared their respective sidelines to brawl at Caesars Superdome, which resulted in a one-game suspension for Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans.

Evans might not have only been the only instigator on Tampa Bay’s side, however. Former head coach Bruce Arians, who now works for the Bucs as a consultant, might have engaged in some foul play as well and reportedly received a warning from the NFL. Brown was among those who “reported” Arians’ slap on the wrist.

“Per source, the NFL sent a warning letter to Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers regarding his sideline activities on Sunday,” Brown tweeted. “Said the source as to Arians’s behavior moving forward, ‘He’ll comply.'”

Of course, Brown didn’t leave Tampa Bay on the best terms. The rough Bucs exit seemingly had a lot to do with Arians, who AB clearly still isn’t a big fan of to this day.

As for Tom Brady and company, they’ll try to improve to 3-0 on the season Sunday when they host the Green Bay Packers.