Are Nebraska Fans Delusional For Wanting Urban Meyer As Head Coach?

College football fans are known for their undying passion, but there might be something in the corn over at Lincoln.

FOX’s college football pregame show was on-site for the Nebraska versus Oklahoma game, and at one point on the program, Cornhusker fans broke out in a “we want Urban chant.” Meyer serves as an analyst at FOX.

Check out the video and the panel’s reaction below:

Also, during the game, as Oklahoma gained a 28-7 lead just five minutes before the first half, a fan was seen sporting a “hire Urban Meyer” shirt.

This Nebraska fan is wearing a ?Hire Urban Meyer? t-shirt ? pic.twitter.com/Mc5CtfJQrh — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 17, 2022

Meyer is back in his television analyst role after a forgettable year in the NFL as head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, the 58-year-old three-time FBS national champion received the opportunity due to his successful tenures in three college programs — Utah, Florida and Ohio State.