Atlantic Division Preview: Outlook, Predictions For 2022-23 NHL Season

The Atlantic Division always figures to be one of the toughest in the NHL, and that will be the case going into the 2022-23 season.

The Florida Panthers and the Toronto Maple Leafs enter the season as the top two favorites to win the division, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tampa Bay Lightning just behind them. But the Detroit Red Wings appear to be turning a corner and the Buffalo Sabres were a surprise last year.

The Boston Bruins will have their work cut out for them to begin the new campaign, but never are an easy opponent.

Let’s preview the Atlantic Division with Opening Night less than a month away.

Tampa Bay Lightning (Odds to win division: +300)

Notable additions: Philippe Myers, Vladislav Namestnikov, Ian Cole, Haydn Fleury

Notable subtractions: Riley Nash, Ryan McDonagh, Ondrej Palat, Jan Rutta

Outlook: Replacing Palat will be no easy task, but the Lightning still are a very tough team in the division. Fresh off their third straight Stanley Cup Final appearance — losing to the Colorado Avalanche — the Bolts defense took a hit with Rutta and McDonagh leaving, but as we have seen so many times in the past, they certainly know how to get the very best out of each of their players.

Of course, the Lightning still have Andrei Vasilevskiy manning the net which will always put Tampa Bay in position to win.