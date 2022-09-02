Bart Scott Makes Laughable Pick To Win NFL MVP Award

NESN Logo Sign In

All Stephen A. Smith could do was laugh on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday when former NFL linebacker Bart Scott announced who he thought would win the league’s NFL MVP award this season.

Even the show’s host, Molly Qerim, had a tough time believing Scott.

While it could have been just an attempt to grab headlines with a silly and ridiculous hot take, Scott stood firm with his choice of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston winning the NFL’s most coveted individual award.

“That would be Jameis Winston,” Scott said. “And Saints for the Super Bowl. … He might lead the league in passing when you think of (Chris) Olave.”

.@BartScott57 has Jameis Winston winning the MVP this season ?



"I picked the Saints for the Super Bowl … he might lead the league in passing!" pic.twitter.com/Et5Ut7uuC6 — First Take (@FirstTake) September 1, 2022

Smith stopped Scott there, cutting him off.

“He might lead the league in interceptions, too,” Smith said. “He’s done that. He did throw for 5,109 yards and 30 interceptions (in 2019). He did do that once before. He can do both.”