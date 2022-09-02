Bart Scott Makes Laughable Pick To Win NFL MVP Award

All Stephen A. Smith could do was laugh on ESPN’s “First Take” on Thursday when former NFL linebacker Bart Scott announced who he thought would win the league’s NFL MVP award this season.
Even the show’s host, Molly Qerim, had a tough time believing Scott.
While it could have been just an attempt to grab headlines with a silly and ridiculous hot take, Scott stood firm with his choice of New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston winning the NFL’s most coveted individual award.
“That would be Jameis Winston,” Scott said. “And Saints for the Super Bowl. … He might lead the league in passing when you think of (Chris) Olave.”
Smith stopped Scott there, cutting him off.
“He might lead the league in interceptions, too,” Smith said. “He’s done that. He did throw for 5,109 yards and 30 interceptions (in 2019). He did do that once before. He can do both.”
Scott’s pick is certainly the definition of a longshot as 22 players have better odds to take home MVP honors, per DraftKings Sportsbook. Winston’s odds on DraftKings stand at +8000, meaning a $100 bet would net an enormous $8,100 payout. Other mediocre quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield, Justin Fields, Mitchell Trubisky and Trevor Lawrence all have the same odds as Winston as does Deshaun Watson, who will be suspended for the first 11 games of the season.
Winston went 5-2 as the Saints starter a season ago before tearing his ACL in Week 8. Winston, who completed 59% of his passes and threw for 1,170 yards to go along with 14 touchdowns and three interceptions last year, is set to start in the Saints season opener next Sunday.
While Winston has shown he can be a serviceable quarterback, thinking he will be the league’s MVP is downright laughable.