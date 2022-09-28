Be Careful, Mac Jones: Why Patriots QB Should Take Time In Return From Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Year 2 in the NFL has been a bit of a bumpy ride so far for Mac Jones.

The Patriots quarterback is dealing with the first major injury issue of his young career right now, and the specifics are hard to come by. Jones, by all accounts, suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s loss to Baltimore. How he and the Patriots medical staff go about addressing that issue is still seemingly up in the air.

That vague timeline might be frustrating for Patriots fans and perhaps even some in the organization, but Jones should make sure he investigates every available option and choose the best one for him — even if that means it takes him longer to get back on the field.

At this point, it sure feels like Jones wants to cross all his T’s and dot all his I’s before committing to a path to recovery. That it’s already been a few days and we don’t know for sure how this will be tackled seems to indicate as much. As do multiple reports from tapped-in media members like NFL Media’s Mike Giardi, who reported Tuesday that Jones wants at least a second opinion. Additionally, NFL Media reporters Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo indicated Jones prefers to rehab the injury over surgery. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran thinks it might not be until November, at least, until we see Jones back under center for the Patriots.

Perhaps Jones changes his mind or fights his way back onto the field earlier than that. Maybe his competitive drive or a sense that he owes it to his teammates kicks in, and he takes a bit of a risk to return. But he shouldn’t. At this point in his career, and more importantly, with how this season has played out for Jones, he needs to put his own career first.

The Patriots haven’t done much to make him want to rush back. After looking like a capable game manager with flashes of excellence in his rookie season, he and the offense have backslid considerably so far in his sophomore campaign. That’s an assertion that’s not really even up for debate. Ultimately, the Patriots couldn’t convince Josh McDaniels to stay. But they could have and should have done better to replace the outgoing offensive coordinator. Instead, Bill Belichick threw coaching life rafts to Matt Patricia and Joe Judge … by tabbing them to oversee the offense and Jones.

That has gone as well as everyone expected. For as impressive as Jones was in his rookie season, it was football malpractice to believe you could just hire two old pals, let them draw up some plays and roll the balls out. It’s not that Patricia and Judge are bad professional football coaches (at least not necessarily), but they literally don’t have any established success or experience in this very precarious situation. Jones obviously knows this as well as anyone. He’s been telling us for months in a relatively diplomatic fashion, like when he said he and Judge would teach other.