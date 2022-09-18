Bears Vs. Packers Live Stream: Watch ‘Sunday Night Football’ Online, On TV

Can Chicago pull off the upset?

2 hours ago

The latest installment of one of NFL’s most storied rivalries will take place Sunday night at Lambeau Field.

The Packers and the Bears are set to meet for a primetime Week 2 matchup. Green Bay is coming off an ugly road loss to the Minnesota Vikings, while Chicago will look to ride the momentum gained from an upset win over the San Francisco 49ers.

Aaron Rodgers and company are a 10-point favorite at several sportsbooks. The consensus point total is 41.5.

Here is all of the viewing information for the first Bears-Packers meeting of the season:

When: Sunday, Sept. 18 at 8:20 p.m. ET
TV: NBC
Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC

