Bill Belichick Continues Lovefest With Packers Star Aaron Rodgers

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick just can’t help himself when it comes to Aaron Rodgers.

Belichick not only speaks extremely highly of the Green Bay Packers quarterback, but he also takes it to another level.

And Belichick, who put Rodgers on a pedestal earlier in the week, certainly didn’t miss another chance to heap a ton of praise Rodgers’ way on Friday during his press conference ahead of New England’s Week 4 matchup against Green Bay at Lambeau Field. It actually started out innocent from Belichick in his opening comments.

“Ready to go out there and play our best football game,” Belichick told reporters. “It’s a good football team, they’re a very good situational team.”

Then Belichick continued, explaining how Rodgers can do basically everything well on a football field, even stuff you wouldn’t he think of.

“I don’t think anybody is any better than Aaron Rodgers through the years,” Belichick said. “End of games, two-minute, four-minute, fo­­ur-minute ahead, two-minute behind, all those situations. One play type situations, cadence. He just takes situational football to a much higher level. We always study them and of course, we face them. We’re dealing with all the things that we studied and watched him and the Packers do going back to when Mike (McCarthy) was there. Of course now with coach (Matt) LaFleur, but it just continues to be very impressive.”

Um, Bill, don’t you remember you had Tom Brady as a quarterback for 20 years and he showed he thrived — and was better than pretty much every other quarterback — in those situations, too?