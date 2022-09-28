Bill Belichick Offers Classic Press Conference Amid Mac Jones Update

NESN Logo Sign In

If there’s one near guarantee that hasn’t been booking the New England Patriots for the Super Bowl any given season amid head coach Bill Belichick’s tenure, it’d be his ability to offer an always on-brand and unmatched way of speech during press conferences with members of the media.

Well, that’s exactly what Belichick provided on Wednesday.

Prior to Patriots practice in preparation for their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Belichick addressed the Week 3 injury of Mac Jones — suffered in the fourth quarter during New England’s 37-26 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

“Just take it day by day were not really doing anything differently,” Belichick told reporters, as seen in team provided video.

However, Belichick wasn’t done there. The 70-year-old longtime New England head coach deferred to his vague reply when members of the media continued to relay Jones-related questions, specifically pertaining to the starting quarterback’s health just days ahead of the team’s next contest.

Q: Is the plan built for Mac to have any kind of procedure to help along with the process here?

“Day by day, Phil,” Belichick told NBC Sports’ Phil Perry while cracking a smile. “Day by day. That’s the plan. Day by day.”