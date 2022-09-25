Bills Coach Throws Tantrum Following Disastrous Loss To Dolphins

NESN Logo Sign In

Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey blew a gasket in the booth following his team’s loss to the Miami Dolphins. To be fair, it was kind of deserved.

The Bills needed about 15 yards to get into field goal range in their matchup with the Dolphins. Trailing 21-19 with 18 seconds left in regulation, Josh Allen dropped back and dumped the ball off to Isaiah McKenzie. Instead of bolting for the sideline, the veteran receiver danced a bit before being brought down in bounds. Out of timeouts, the Bills offense scrambled to clock the ball and give themselves a shot at the field goal but ran out of time before they could get it snapped. The critical mistake directly led to Buffalo’s first loss of the season, and an all-time outburst by Dorsey.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

The temper tantrum was shocking for many, but likely won’t be for the Bills who have talked about Dorsey’s outburst’s in the past. Destroying just about everything in his way, including a now-off limits tablet, won’t help the former NFL quarterback fight off the “psychopath” stigma he believes he doesn’t deserve.

In a game that had everything, including a confusing injury story for Tua Tagovailoa and a butt punt, Dorsey came out as the talk of the town.