Bills Player Gets Rough Lesson In How Passionate Buffalo Fans Can Be

NESN Logo Sign In

Buffalo fans, or “Bills Mafia,” are known for their undying passion for the team, but it could make one of their players late for Monday’s game.

The Bills take on the Tennessee Titans in the first leg of a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader. Of course, NFL fans typically arrive to game hours before kickoff to tailgate, but the traffic to Highmark Stadium even surprised Bills offensive lineman Spencer Brown.

“Mafia, you’re incredible,” Brown wrote in an Instagram story, via Bradley Gelber of Bills Wire. “Might have to bust out the Huffy and pedal next time.”

Spencer Brown shares he is stuck in traffic heading to the #Bills game ? pic.twitter.com/PmmyBTWgGC — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) September 19, 2022

There’s just no worse feeling in the world than the fear of being late for work while stuck in traffic.

Hopefully Brown made it to the stadium in time to get dressed and prepare for 7:15 p.m. ET kickoff. He may be a backup lineman, but the Bills ruled offensive tackle Tommy Doyle inactive, so his services could be needed if Buffalo’s offensive line grows thinner, though quarterback Josh Allen is always good for a dynamic play or two.