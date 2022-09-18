Bills’ Stefon Diggs Fined For Week 1 Taunt Of Rams’ Jalen Ramsey

NESN Logo Sign In

One celebration during Week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams, earned Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs a hefty fine as a result.

In the fourth quarter against the defending Super Bowl champions, Bills quarterback Josh Allen connected with Diggs on an epic 53-yard touchdown — giving Buffalo a 21-point cushion over Los Angeles followed by a taunt from Diggs directed at Ramsey.

Unfortunately, for Diggs, the fans in attendance and on Twitter weren’t the only ones who caught wind of the celebratory instigation tactic and reportedly issued a fine worth over $10,000, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

Diggs, who enters his third campaign with the Bills, finished his season debut with eight catches for 122 yards with one touchdown.

According to Pelissero, at least five players including Diggs, Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja?Marr Chase, and Seattle Seahawks’ Jamal Adams were all issued fines from the league, resulting in over $54,000 total combined due to unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 1.

The Bills and Diggs will look to follow up their season-opening performance when they take on the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 on Monday. Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.