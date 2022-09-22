Bobby Dalbec Praised By WooSox Manager For Handling Self Like ‘True Pro’

NESN Logo Sign In

If Bobby Dalbec was upset about being optioned to Triple-A Worcester, you’d never know it.

The Boston Red Sox optioned the first baseman Sept. 4 when they called up Triston Casas. Dalbec struggled mightily both defensively and offensively and never could quite find a groove this season with the big league club.

Dalbec has spent the majority of the last two seasons with the Red Sox and even had a stellar second half of 2021 that helped Boston make a run to the postseason. He hasn’t been in the minor leagues since 2019, so it would be understandable if he felt any sort of resentment.

According to WooSox manager Chad Tracy, though, Dalbec is handling everything like a true professional.

“(He’s been) tremendous. He’s unbelievable. Actually he’s in a good mood,” Tracy told reporters, per MassLive’s Katie Morrison. “Came in and said hi to everybody. He didn’t mope or sulk. He’s honestly the first one to show up to work. He’s out there for getting ready for the game, first guy out there. He’s been awesome.

“I talked to him (on the last road trip) in Scranton at one point and I told him I appreciated the way he’s gone about it, because it’d probably be really easy for a guy that’s spent the better part of the last two years in the big leagues and haven’t been down Triple-A in that long, it can be very easy to come down here and mope, and he?s been wonderful. It’s nice having him. I’m sure he would rather get back up there, which all these guys would, but he’s handled himself like a true pro.”

It’s unclear what Dalbec’s future looks like with Boston between Casas’ call-up and the Red Sox trading for Eric Hosmer at the Major League Baseball trade deadline. But what is clear is that it’s likely he’ll handle whatever comes next with a positive attitude.