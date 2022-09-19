Bray Wyatt Returning To WWE? Weird Trend Raises Question (Again)

NESN Logo Sign In

Is WWE teasing the return of Bray Wyatt?

That’s one theory being kicked around the internet after WWE played Jefferson Airplane’s “White Rabbit” throughout the arena during recent live events.

The bizarre trend, in which the lights went out before giving way to red lighting, started last week during an off-air portion of WWE’s “SmackDown” taping, and it evidently continued over the weekend during non-televised live events.

It’s probably a leap to say the strange development is related to Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda), who last appeared in WWE at WrestleMania 37 well over a year ago. But Wyatt, who most recently worked as “The Fiend,” remains arguably the most popular free agent in sports entertainment, and fans clamoring for his in-ring return will latch onto pretty much anything at this point.

WWE continued to play "White Rabbit" with a red light at their live events this weekend.



This is a Bray Wyatt tease and there's nothing you can say to convince me otherwise. lol — Matt Black (@RAWFShowtime) September 19, 2022

Others have speculated the ordeal could be related to Karrion Kross, a current WWE superstar feuding with Drew McIntyre amid his biggest main-roster push yet. Kross’ character also uses some funky lighting elements.

All told, there have been a lot of changes within WWE since Vince McMahon retired and Triple H (real name Paul Levesque) took over as chief content officer, thereby overseeing the company’s creative direction. Some superstars, like Kross, have been pushed more aggressively than they ever were under McMahon. And Braun Strowman’s recent return suggests the door could be open for other former employees to follow suit.