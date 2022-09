NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox earned themselves a solid win Tuesday night.

Boston opened up its series with the Cincinnati Reds victorious, as a big night by J.D. Martinez powered the team to a 5-3 win.

Red Sox manager Alex Cora discussed the win for his team while giving credit to Brayan Bello, who earned his second career win.

For more, check out the video above from “Red Sox Extra Innings,” presented by W.B. Mason.