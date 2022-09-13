Broncos’ Russell Wilson Gets Booed (Loudly) In Return To Seattle

NESN Logo Sign In

The 12’s at Lumen Field are known for bringing the noise, but there weren’t many people who actually expected Seattle Seahawks fans to boo the man who brought the franchise its only Super Bowl title.

Former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson took the field to a mixed reaction Monday night, but the overwhelming majority of the Seattle faithful let him hear it in the franchise’s first game since an offseason trade that sent the 33-year old to the Denver Broncos.

Russell Wilson receives boos from the Seahawks fans. pic.twitter.com/To0JuAadJN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 12, 2022

At first thought, the boos are surprising. Wilson did bring Seattle its only Super Bowl title after all. He also leads the franchise in career passing attempts (4,335), completions (2,820), yards (33,946), touchdowns (267) and wins (104).

The circumstances that led to Wilson’s departure, however, left Seahawks fans with a bad taste in their mouths. Wilson reportedly requested a trade this offseason, supplying a list of teams to Seattle in the process. Denver was the lucky winner of the Wilson sweepstakes, leading to this season-opening “revenge game.”

Wilson, the NFL MVP favorite to many, appears to have a long night ahead of him.