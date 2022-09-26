Browns’ Myles Garrett Involved In Single-Car Crash After Practice

NESN Logo Sign In

Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett was involved in a scary car crash Monday afternoon.

On his way home from the Browns’ facility after practice, Garrett crashed his 2021 Porsche after he detoured off the side of the road. The car flipped several times, according to News 5 in Cleveland. The Browns confirmed the news late in the afternoon, stating Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, per Jake Trotter of ESPN.

A passenger in Garrett’s car also suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were wearing their seatbelts. Ohio State Police say there was no alcohol or other drugs involved and the cause of the crash is ongoing.

Garrett is coming off a two tackle performance in the Browns’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football.”