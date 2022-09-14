Bruins’ Fabian Lysell Already Sounds Like Local With Boston Gripe

NESN Logo Sign In

Fabian Lysell picked a chaotic time to get acclimated to the city of Boston.

The Bruins prospect has been in the city for three weeks and took part in rookie camp Wednesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena. Lysell impressed on the ice and looks ready to compete for a spot on the Bruins roster — which could happen with the absence of some key players to begin the season.

But a roster spot isn’t the only thing he’s fighting for these days.

After Day 1 of rookie camp came to a close, he was asked what he thought of Boston over the last three weeks.

“It’s a lot of traffic,” Lysell told reporters as heard through 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Ty Anderson.

Listen, it’s a fair gripe.

The Orange Line also shut down three weeks ago which only made the traffic-heavy city even busier, so Lysell truly is getting the Boston experience between the traffic and issues with the trains.