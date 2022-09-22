Bruins Forward Preview: Veteran Core Leads Way For Boston

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins have a few questions heading into the season due to injuries but overall, the forward group shouldn’t have many surprises to start off the 2022-23 campaign.

That being said, it’s a long season and players get hurt. It’s worth looking at the bigger picture for the Bruins as there will be a number of players counted on by head coach Jim Montgomery and staff.

Here’s a look at the three rankings of players — from those seemingly set for a lineup spot to kick off the season (or when they return) to the players on the roster bubble and finally, the prospects who could give Boston a jolt sometime this season.

The Set Lineup

Patrice Bergeron, David Pastrnak, Brad Marchand, Jake DeBrusk, David Krejci, Taylor Hall, Charlie Coyle, Pavel Zacha, Craig Smith, Tomas Nosek, Nick Foligno

Nothing surprising here. Marchand will miss the beginning of the season due to hip surgery but has begun skating and he’s hopeful to return in late November. The names that are new from last season are Krejci and Zacha. Krejci returns to the Bruins after a season away from the NHL as he played in the Czech Republic, leading the team in points. The center is going to slot back onto the second line, presumably between Taylor Hall and David Pastrnak, which should make the line the strongest it’s been.

Zacha has drawn praise from his teammates throughout the offseason and may have a big opportunity to start the season on the first line as Marchand’s replacement alongside Bergeron and DeBrusk. If that’s the case, he has a chance to make a big impact from the jump.

Once everything settles down and Marchand is able to return to the ice, the Bruins could have their best top-nine in quite some time if everyone plays to their potential.