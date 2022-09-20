Bruins’ Jeremy Swayman Names NHL Star He’s Looking Forward To Face

NESN Logo Sign In

The NHL is full of rising and established stars, but who does a goaltender enjoy facing off against?

That’s what ESPN’s Ryan Clark, Kristen Shilton and Greg Wyshynski asked various players at the NHL Player Media Tour near Las Vegas. Boston Bruins goalie Jeremy Swayman was one of those players, and the 23-year-old was asked which player he is most looking forward to facing.

(Connor) McDavid. He’s a fun guy to watch,” Swayman said. “He’s just so fast. He sees the game so well, and you just understand when he has the puck, there is a high likelihood of an offensive chance coming. So it’s cool to have that mindset knowing every time he’s on the ice, you’re going to be ready to face a shot. That goes for every player, right? But especially with him.”

A solid answer from Swayman as McDavid won his fourth Art Ross Trophy of his career — the award is given to the top points leader in the NHL. The Edmonton Oilers center tallied 123 points in the 2021-22 season with 44 goals and 79 assists to also earn him to his fifth All-Star nod.

Swayman, who earned All-Team honors in his own right, had a straight-forward response when asked about potential rules changes he would want to see.

“Get rid of a rule? I don’t know,” Swayman said. “They have a pretty good rule set to be honest. Yeah, I don’t mind it. I just stop the puck! That’s all I care about!”

The Bruins, under new head coach Jim Montgomery, will likely split duties between Swayman and Linus Ullmark, as Boston hopes to improve on their first-round exit last season.