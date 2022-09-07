Bruins’ Keith Kinkaid Unveils ‘Happy Gilmore’ Inspired Mask

NESN Logo Sign In

A good mask is a staple for an NHL goalie, and Keith Kinkaid knocked it out of the park with his.

The Bruins goalie, who signed a one-year, two-way contract with Boston in July, unveiled his new mask this week on his social media accounts, and Bruins fans should get a kick out of it.

Kinkaid paid homage to “Happy Gilmore” on one side of his helmet with a prominent Bruins logo on the other. The popular Adam Sandler movie revolves around the Gilmore character who’s a failed hockey player-turned-golfer and wears a Bruins jersey while on the golf course.

Tap, tap, taparoo…



Keith Kinkaid pays tribute to the iconic Happy Gilmore movie with this incredible new paint job. ?



(?: @blockaid1) pic.twitter.com/xMWEysvtTR — NHL (@NHL) September 6, 2022

“Easily my favorite mask made and I can’t wait to rock it !,” Kinkaid tweeted last week.

The 33-year-old goalie likely will see plenty of time in Providence with Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark manning the net in Boston for the upcoming NHL season, but Kinkaid won’t be hard to miss with that mask.