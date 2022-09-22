Bruins Defense Preview: With Charlie McAvoy Out, Who Steps Up?

NESN Logo Sign In

If the Bruins’ defense corps is able to reach full strength at any point during the 2022-23 season, it will be one of the better units in the NHL. That’s no guarantee, and until it gets to that point, there’s plenty of uncertainty on the Boston blue line.

New head coach Jim Montgomery has his work cut out for him in piecing together an Opening Night lineup. The Bruins are dealing with myriad injuries up and down the roster at every position but goalie. What the lineup looks like Oct. 12 in Washington, D.C. should be different than what it looks like on, say, Jan. 2 for the Winter Classic.

But Montgomery must fill out a roster every night, and he knows he’ll be shorthanded on the back end to begin the season. Charlie McAvoy is out probably at least until Thanksgiving rehabbing a shoulder injury that required offseason surgery. Matt Grzelcyk had his own shoulder surgery that could keep him out until November, and Mike Reilly is recovering from ankle surgery, but he appears good to go.

No B’s skater logged more minutes than McAvoy last season, while Grzelcyk averaged just under 19 minutes per night. That is a ton of ice time to have to replace at arguably the most important position.

How they’ll likely start

Hampus Lindholm — Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort — Connor Clifton

Mike Reilly — Jakub Zboril

It’s not all gloom and doom. Trading for and extending Lindholm at the NHL trade deadline last season looks especially prudent in hindsight. Lindholm figures to be a valuable piece of the D corps moving forward, and he’ll be called on to be a difference-maker early this season. He had some awful injury luck after coming aboard from Anaheim, but he impressed when he was healthy. Lindholm ranked fifth in expected goals percentage among all defensemen with at least 150 minutes at 5-on-5 between the deadline and the end of the regular season.

Now would be a fantastic time for Carlo to take his game to the next level. He’s been a fine, relatively dependable D-man for much of his career. But if he can take the vaunted next step, it sure would alleviate a lot of that pressure this unit will feel until fully healthy.