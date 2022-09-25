Bruins Wrap: Boston Falls To Flyers In Preseason Opener

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins opened up the preseason Saturday night with a 2-1 loss against the Philadelphia Flyers at Wells Fargo Center.

The Bruins are now 0-1 in the preseason while the Flyers own a 1-0 record.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Two major things stood out from the Bruins first game action: The players on both teams took the exhibition contest seriously — maybe too seriously — and Boston’s power player issues are still there.

The Bruins, who didn’t play the majority of their regulars, dropped the gloves not once, but twice. After delivering a big hit on Antoine Roussel in the opening frame, Boston defenseman Connor Carrick threw jabs with Wade Allison. But that didn’t fully quench the Bruins and Flyers’ desire to fight. In the second period, Bruins forward A.J. Greer got into it with Hayden Hodgson. While the fighting provided some entertainment, it probably wasn’t needed for a game that didn’t matter. But hey, at least it showed the players cared about what was happening despite the outcome not having any impact on either team’s record.

Boston struggled on the power play in the playoffs last year, and it did nothing to ease any concerns about the unit in the loss. The Bruins went 0-for-6 on the man-advantage, including not capitalizing on a 5-on-3 opportunity. If there’s one thing first-year coach Jim Montgomery needs to fix at the start of his tenure, it’s the power play.

STARS OF THE GAME

— Jackson Cates scored the decisive goal for the Flyers as he got his shot past Kyle Keyser with 4:40 left in the the third period. The tally gave Cates a leg up on his brother, Noah, who also found the back of the net for Philadelphia.