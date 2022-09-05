Buccaneers’ Todd Bowles Believes Tom Brady Has ‘Been All-In’

NESN Logo Sign In

Tampa Bay Buccaneers first-year head coach Todd Bowles expressed zero worries when responding to the 11-day absence of quarterback Tom Brady.

Several non-Buccaneers affiliates such as former NFL players — even Hall of Famers — offered their two cents on the matter following the news of Brady’s non-appearance.

However, with the Buccaneers’ season-opener against the Dallas Cowboys just days away, Bowles expressed his confidence and faith in the seven-time Super Bowl winner, who is embarking on his 23rd NFL season.

“He’s been all-in since we got him,” Bowles said, as reported by Calvin Watkins of The Dallas News. “He’s all-in now. I don’t follow the off-the-field stuff. I listen to XM The Groove and Soul Town. My off-the-field activities are honestly not even football-related.”

Brady made his long-awaited return, following a period of news-generating headlines surrounding the future Hall of Famer, against the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 27 in the Buccaneers’ final preseason game — addressed the absence himself.