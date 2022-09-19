Bucs Star Seemingly Takes Issue With Devin White Slandering Jameis Winston

NESN Logo Sign In

One can assume Buccaneers linebacker Devin White will have some enemies on the Saints after Sunday’s verbal jab at New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston, but it seems one of his Tampa Bay teammates wasn’t thrilled with his postgame comments, either.

White, during a live stream Sunday night on the social media page of Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette, was approached by teammate Chris Godwin regarding his slandering of Winston. Godwin played three seasons with Winston during the quarterback’s time in Tampa Bay.

“Why you say that about Jameis, bro?” Godwin asked White while on the plane, as shared by NFL reporter Dov Kleiman. “In the interview.”

Godwin didn’t go much deeper upon learning Fournette was in the midst of a live stream, then questioning why the running back was doing so: “Why you got that (expletive) on right now?”

White responded to Godwin: “You get a lead on him (Winston), he going to throw you the ball. Man, he’s on the other team, what you want to do make friends?”

White didn’t seem to hold back upon being reminded that Fournette was catching the conversation on his live stream.

“I don’t care,” White said. “I said it on the interview so you think I care about it (being) live?”