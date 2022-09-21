Bucs’ Tom Brady Holds Himself Accountable After Week 2 Tantrums

NESN Logo Sign In

Tom Brady knows he didn’t present himself very well this past Sunday in New Orleans.

Brady on two occasions let his emotions get the best of him in the Buccaneers’ Week 2 win over the Saints. It was a chippy, frustrating game for players on both sides at Caesars Superdome, and the future Hall of Fame quarterback aired out his frustration by firing both his helmet and a tablet to the ground.

The 45-year-old signal-caller didn’t weigh in on his outbursts too much after Tampa Bay improved to 2-0, simply chalking them up to the “emotional” contest between NFC South rivals. But on the latest episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast, Brady expressed some remorse for his actions.

“I’ve gotta be really mindful of that going forward and getting my emotions in a good place so it allows me to be the best player I can be,” Brady said, as transcribed by Yahoo. “I think there’s an importance where you can become too overly emotional, which I definitely think I was yesterday. I’ve got to find a better place to be at so I can be at a better place for my teammates.”

Brady will try to keep his emotions more in check Sunday when the Bucs play their home opener against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.