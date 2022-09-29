Can Patriots Expose Aaron Rodgers’ ‘Obvious Weakness’ For Week 4 Upset?

NESN Logo Sign In

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has heaped tremendous praise on Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this week ahead of New England’s Week 4 matchup with Green Bay at Lambeau Field.

“He’s got a great arm. He’s got a great touch. He’s accurate. He helps the team win,” Belichick told reporters Wednesday. “He does the things that they need to do to win. He makes the plays that there’s not many guys that could make. But he doesn’t try to do that all the time and he makes good decisions. Certainly he’s very protective of the ball and the operation of the offense. And he has a lot of freedom, which he should. He makes a lot of good decisions.”

Sounds like the perfect QB, no?

“Really no weaknesses with the player at all,” Belichick even declared Monday on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show.”

But FS1’s Nick Wright disagrees with Belichick, to some extent. While Rodgers certainly is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, he’s by no means infallible. And it’ll be incumbent upon New England’s defense to make the four-time NFL MVP uncomfortable this Sunday.

“I buy that Bill Belichick believes almost everything that he’s saying,” Wright said Wednesday on “First Things First.” “But Rodgers has one clear and obvious weakness — and it was on display in their playoff game (last season), it was on display in the last two regular-season games where Rodgers played the Bucs, as recently as this weekend — which is if something goes awry, unlike the other greatest quarterbacks we’ve ever seen, not only does he not rally from it, he tends to unravel because of it.

“It’s, to me, his only weakness as a player. I think when things are going well, he plays the position as well as any player, and maybe better than any player, ever. But why is he not Tom Brady? Why is he not Patrick Mahomes? Because those two guys, their best moments have come when things have gone poorly.”