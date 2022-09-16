Can Tyquan Thornton Pick Up Where He Left Off Upon Return?

“One thing about Tyquan: he really, really loves football,” Patriots assistant receivers coach Ross Douglas said Tuesday during a Zoom call. “That’s the number one thing. When you’re just around him, you feel the energy. He loves football and he wants to be really good.

“He’s doing a great job with our strength staff and our recovery staff. Ever since he’s been here, he’s been bought in. He did a good job picking up the playbook, being able to play a lot of different spots and learning from the vets that we have in our room. I expect nothing less for when he comes back. He’s injured, but it’s not like he can’t get better in this time while he’s off. He has to control what he can control. … He’ll be alright.”

Missing practice and game time can be difficult for rookies to make up, particularly early in their careers. And that’s especially true in New England, where coaches are demanding and the offensive and defensive playbooks can be overwhelming. There’s a long history of young players essentially redshirting their rookie seasons with the Patriots after falling behind during training camp. Freshman running back Pierre Strong might be going through that right now.

Harry missed valuable practice time as a rookie in 2019 and never recovered. On the other hand, safety Joshuah Bledsoe, a sixth-rounder in 2021, didn’t play in his rookie campaign due to multiple wrist surgeries but put in serious work while sidelined and now is on the 53-man roster.

No two situations are the same, especially when you’re talking about injuries. Still, it’s clear that going the extra mile can help young players pick up where they left off upon returning from injuries.

What’s one crucial thing that Thornton can work on while away?

“If I had to pick what’s the most important, I would say staying in shape,” receiver Jakobi Meyers told NESN.com on Thursday. “Or doing whatever you can to be as close as you can to game shape. I mean, because that can break you. … You can only play one play at a time, (then) you gotta come out. … If you had the stamina to play fast, then your skill won’t fall off.”

And yet, a strong work ethic might not be enough for Thornton. Few players produce in the Patriots’ offense these days, and there might not even be any room for him if New England still is running only 11 and 12 personnel by the time he gets back. Don’t be surprised if Thornton doesn’t make a big impact until next season — if he ever makes one.