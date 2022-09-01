Can This Versatile New Patriot Capitalize On Foxboro ‘Fresh Start’?

NESN Logo Sign In

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ first external addition after cutdown day was an intriguingly versatile offensive weapon.

Lynn Bowden signed with the Patriots’ practice squad Thursday, two days after being released by the Miami Dolphins during final roster cuts. He’s listed as a wide receiver and wears No. 80, but he also has experience at kick returner, punt returner, running back and quarterback, which he played during his final season at Kentucky.

Winner of the 2019 Paul Hornung Award as the most versatile player in college football, Bowden was viewed as a potential target for the Patriots in the 2020 NFL Draft. Though that match never materialized — the Las Vegas Raiders selected him 80th overall, seven spots before New England nabbed linebacker Anfernee Jennings — the 24-year-old believes he can revive his career in Foxboro.

“I just saw an opportunity, a fresh start,” Bowden told NESN.com ahead of his first Patriots practice. “Just get back on track. I really haven’t had any sleep in the last couple days, but I’m here now.”

Bowden rushed for 1,468 yards and 13 touchdowns, passed for 403 yards and three touchdowns, caught 30 passes for 348 yards and one score and added 273 yards on kick/punt returns in his final collegiate season. His NFL production to date, though, has been minimal.

Traded to Miami before the end of his rookie preseason, Bowden caught 28 passes for 211 yards and carried nine times for 32 yards in 2020, then missed his entire sophomore season with an injury. He flashed potential this summer with two touchdown receptions and a 23.5 yards-per-catch average (four for 94) in three preseason games but could not crack the Dolphins’ 53-man roster.

“I don’t know,” Bowden replied when asked why he never panned out in Miami. “It was a good organization. Cards probably just didn’t fall right or whatever it was. But hey, I’m here. Opportunity. God got me, put me through whatever, and I’ll just stick with that.”