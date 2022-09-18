Carson Wentz Mocked Yet Again After Hilariously Off-Target Trick Play

NESN Logo Sign In

Carson Wentz was the subject of Twitter jokes yet again Sunday afternoon as the Washington Commanders quarterback put together a sequence headlined by lowlights against the Detroit Lions.

The banter first started on a hilariously poor trick-play attempt. Wentz caught a pass from running back Antonio Gibson and then threw it some 65 yards downfield with a receiver coming across from right to left. The pass on second-and-8 with four minutes left in the first half was so off target that even a Detroit Lions defensive back was unable to recover and make a play on the ball.

Son i can?t stop laughing https://t.co/K46XvZ0kYr — Karan (@ksenguptaa) September 18, 2022

Carson Wentz SUCKS https://t.co/ELcCwNMdfW — Chris OIIey (@chrisoIIey) September 18, 2022

Genuinely mind blown at this play https://t.co/ASn5ITRKOs — Ryan Grandits (@RJGrandits) September 18, 2022

And while that got the chatter started, Wentz allowed those on Twitter to double down just a few minutes later. The Commanders signal-caller threw another horrible pass on the last play of the half, essentially hitting an offensive lineman who was blocking on the line of scrimmage.

Last play of the half from Carson Wentz pic.twitter.com/f2oGJKJ1Ff — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) September 18, 2022

Wentz threw for just over 50 yards in the first half while being sacked four times as the Lions took a three-possession lead over the Commanders.