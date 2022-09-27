Celtics Announce Veteran Additions To Training Camp Roster

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics began training camp practices Tuesday, and did so with a few new faces.

Boston announced Tuesday that it finalized its training camp roster for the 2022-23 season by adding veterans Justin Jackson, Jake Layman, Luka Samanic, Brodric Thomas, Denzel Valentine and Noah Vonleh.

Those additions to the roster provide some much-needed depth at forward, a spot the Celtics found themselves thin at following injuries to Robert Williams and Danilo Gallinari. All but one (Thomas) of the six players added to the roster are listed as forwards, with four standing 6-foot-8 or above. Jackson, Samanic, Valentine and Vonleh were all first-round draft picks.

Jackson, Thomas, Vonleh and Valentine have all spend time with the Celtics in the past, with Jackson and Thomas each receiving NBA minutes for the Celtics last season.

Al Horford, Grant Williams and Luke Kornet are the three big men that many expect Boston to open its season within the rotation. Needing some more depth, these signings provide the team with an opportunity to find placeholders for Williams and Gallinari. Vonleh — despite being two years away from being two years away — stands at 6-foot-10 and can play the traditional center spot. Samanic and Valentine each shot better than 36% from 3-point range last season and Thomas and Jackson both have experience in the system.

Celtics fans will receive a better look at this group when the club takes the TD Garden floor for a preseason matchup against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 2.