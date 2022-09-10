Celtics’ Brad Stevens Spotted Attending France-Turkey FIBA Game

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens was just one of three organization affiliates spotted during Saturday’s Round of 16 FIBA contest between France and Turkey.

Stevens, the only current Celtics representative in the building, watched from the stands as a few of his former players took the floor for the French National Team — Guerschon Yabusele (2017-2019) and Evan Fournier (2021).

Fournier and Yabusele, while never teammates during their Celtics tenures, both played under Stevens’ coaching stint in Boston.

On Saturday, the two took the floor alongside one another, contributing to France’s 87-86 victory over the Turkish National Team. Yabusele, who currently plays for Real Madrid in Spain, scored nine points on 4-for-9 shooting from the field with three assists and one steal. Fournier, currently with the New York Knicks, added 13 points, going 5-for-13 from the field with six rebounds and three assists.

Boston Celtics GM Brad Stevens is in attendance ?#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/jWdPhKFXs8 — FIBA (@FIBA) September 10, 2022

The purpose behind Stevens’ attendance is currently unknown whether the intentions were scouting-based or simply an ex-head coach supporting a few former players before the season’s start. Nevertheless, it’s unlikely Fournier or Yabusele were scouted.

Stevens has already had himself a busy offseason. The 45-year-old, who has been with the organization since his 2013 hiring, is entering his second season as a front office executive for the Celtics.