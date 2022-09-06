Celtics, Carmelo Anthony Reportedly ‘Starting To Gain Some Traction’

NESN Logo Sign In

The Carmelo Anthony rumors linking him to the Boston Celtics aren’t over yet.

Following the injury of offseason free agent signee Danilo Gallinari on Aug. 27, the Celtics’ 2022-23 season depth has endured a noteworthy hit. Soon after, on Aug. 30, the initial report linking Carmelo Anthony to the Celtics surfaced. However, according to one longtime NBA writer, the rumors are not to be put to bed just yet.

“This is starting to gain some traction because Anthony may be the best shooting forward left on the market, and he has shown to be productive offensively despite his age,” The Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn wrote.

On Aug. 31, Washburn pleaded his case in favor of the Celtics picking up Anthony during a podcast appearance alongside fellow journalist A. Sherrod Blakely.

Considering Anthony has maintained consistency with his outside shooting, as Washburn acknowledged, a potential signing could very well work in the Celtics favor. Gallinari knocked down 1.7 three-point attempts while scoring 11.7 points per game, where as Anthony connected on 2.2 while averaging 13.3 points last season with the Los Angeles Lakers. In his 26 minutes per game while in an off-the-bench role for the Lakers, Anthony shot 37.5% on shots beyond the arc, 44.1% from the field and 83% from the free-throw line.

Perhaps Boston, who fell just two wins short of raising banner 18 last season, is just the landing spot for Anthony to give one final run at adding an NBA championship to his already stellar résumé that’ll land him in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame after his retirement.