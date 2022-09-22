Celtics’ Ime Udoka’s Season-Long Suspension Reportedly ‘Imminent’

NESN Logo Sign In

It looks as though the wait will soon be over for those who want to know the Boston Celtics’ final decision on a punishment for Ime Udoka.

Reporting on ESPN’s “Sportscenter,” NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski said, “Within an hour or two, but certainly this evening, Boston is going to announce, I’m told, that Ime Udoka will be suspended for the entire 2022-23 season.”

Though there has yet to be official word from the Celtics, Wojnarowski has been at the front of reporting on this story, including breaking it on Wednesday night. For those of you who have been living under a rock, it has been reported that Udoka is “facing possible disciplinary action — including a significant suspension — for an unspecified violation of organizational guidelines.”

“In recent days Celtics president Brad Stevens became aware of this improper relationship,” Wojnarowski said. “… Boston as an organization — ownership, management — decided there was a breakdown in trust, in judgement, in Udoka’s leadership. That has caused a penalty that is as severe that any coach or team executive has gotten in recent memory in the NBA. This has been a jarring day.”

The unspecified violation reportedly stems from an improper intimate and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. The action reportedly was deemed a violation of franchise’s code of conduct. Though he is facing a lengthy suspension, it has also been reported Udoka will not resign as head coach of the Celtics.

Joe Mazzulla, one of Udoka’s top assistants, is in the running for the interim job should Udoka be suspended, according to multiple reports.