Celtics’ Jayson Tatum Throws First Pitch For Hometown Cardinals

The 2022 NBA offseason has been a memorable one for Jayson Tatum, and the Celtics forward added to it with a hometown sentimentality.

The two-time All-NBA star was in the mid-west over the weekend where he was at the Ohio State and Notre Dame game Saturday along with many other athletes and celebrities, including LeBron James. Tatum then attended Sunday’s MLB game between the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals. For his hometown ball club, he had the opportunity to throw out the first pitch, which you can watch below:

Tatum’s moment Sunday came after he sent out a tweet on Aug. 28 where he put out the offer on Twitter.

“I gotta pull up to a game soon before season start,” Tatum tweeted. “We been on fire! Throw out first pitch.”

The Cardinals delivered, and Tatum didn’t disappoint, throwing the ball clean over the plate. The three-time All-Star has shown he is a true superstar over this offseason. He’s worked out with Kevin Durant, went to Draymond Green’s star-studded wedding, and he was at a pro-am where he threw an alley-oop to James.