Celtics’ Marcus Smart ‘Pretty Close’ To Recovery From Ankle Injury

Boston Celtics point guard and last season?s NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart is inching toward a full recovery with the start of the 2022-23 season just around the corner.

After suffering a foot sprain in the conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks and an ankle sprain versus the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals, Smart has since been rehabbing during the offseason.

The 28-year-old veteran provided an update when speaking with Bobby Manning of CLNS Media during a pop-up shop appearance in Boston on Saturday, claiming he’s “pretty close” to reaching the 100% mark.

“My ankle is feeling better, it’s still healing, so I’m dealing with that,” Smart said. “Just giving it as much rest as I can, but definitely back on the court. I’m definitely back into the action. It feels like yesterday we just started playing, we haven’t really missed a beat, but I’m definitely doing everything I can to be ready for next season and to go deeper. I’m pretty close (to 100%).”

Last season served as one of the best seasons for Smart. The eight-year veteran averaged 12.1 points, a career-high 5.9 assists and shot 41.8% from the field — the second highest mark of his career.

Smart also offered his reaction on the injury of Celtics offseason addition Danilo Gallinari.