Celtics Reporter Feels Possible Jaylen Brown Fallout ‘Should Fade’

NESN Logo Sign In

Despite the offseason trade chatter behind the Boston Celtics and Jaylen Brown, concerns of a potential ripple effect remain looming within the fanbase with many questioning the future of the relationship between the two.

Brian Robb, a Celtics reporter for MassLive, addressed such concerns in his latest mailbag article — referring to the question as both “fair” while also offering an optimistic outlook on the post-trade rumor circumstances.

“I think it’s a fair question at this point,” Robb wrote about whether it was a mistake to engage in talks with the Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant. “But something that could/should fade with the benefit of time and the Celtics having another successful season. Given the names involved, you don’t make that call to the Nets about Durant unless you have a real interest in making a deal.”

Robb added: “Ultimately, the fallout is all dependent on how they handled things with Jaylen Brown before and while those leaks came out. … The Celtics can at least feel good in knowing that they will be the team that can offer Brown the most money going forward (if they chose to). That tends to heal any old wounds.”

Following the end of the Durant-Celtics rumors — closed via a rescind to the initial trade request — the relationship between Brown and the Celtics does come into question. Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens, head coach Ime Udoka, and teammate Grant Williams have all spoken out on the matter.

However, aside from organization representatives looking to clear the air — as Robb wrote — the outcome moving forward is “all dependent” on Brown. The 25-year-old has spent the entirety of his young six-year NBA career in Boston since being drafted No. 3 overall in 2016. After signing a four-year contract extension back in 2020, Brown is set to become an unrestricted free agent following the 2023-24 season.