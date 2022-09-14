Chaim Bloom Calls Brayan Bello ‘Key Part’ Of Red Sox’s Future

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have made sure to utilize the final innings left in their season, giving a few prospects some valuable big league experience. One of those prospects includes rookie starting pitcher Brayan Bello.

Bello, 23, made his big league debut with the Red Sox on July 6 against the Tampa Bay Rays. After allowing four earned through four innings, it would take Bello four consecutive losing efforts before earning his first career major league win on Sept. 3 versus the Texas Rangers.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom praised Bello for his noteworthy growth prior to first pitch against the New York Yankees from Fenway Park on Tuesday.

“He was probably a little bit snakebit early,” Bloom said, as seen on NESN’s pregame coverage. “I think that may have contributed to some of the contact and strike zone work he did in Triple-A, and now you’re starting to see it. And every outing it seems to grow and grow.”

Kicking off his career with an 8.82 ERA through his first four outings, Bello has settled down. In his last five starts, the right-hander has gone 1-2 with a 3.43 ERA — allowing eight earned runs off 19 hits in a combined 21 innings pitched for the Red Sox.

“You can see him making these strides and you can see why we’re so excited about him,” Bloom said. “And now to see him really getting more swing and miss I think at this level. Especially with that changeup that he was in Triple-A, that slider coming along, and just more and more consistency. … this guy is a really key part of our future.”

In three of his last four starts, Bello has lasted over five innings on the mound while holding opposing offenses to three or fewer runs. Bello is scheduled to make his third start of September on Wednesday, the last of two against the New York Yankees.