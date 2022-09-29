Chiefs Star Responds To ‘Disturbing Language’ At Matt Ryan Report

NESN Logo Sign In

Had Chris Jones not flapped his gums at Matt Ryan in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s game at Lucas Oil Stadium, the Chiefs might have left Indianapolis with a Week 3 win.

A late-game, third-down sack of Ryan seemed like it was going to seal a road win for Kansas City, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on Jones extended Indianapolis’ drive. Ryan and company took full advantage of Jones’ slip-up by scoring the go-ahead touchdown and the Colts ultimately held on for their first win of the 2022 NFL season.

Referee Shawn Smith after the game didn’t reveal what Jones said to Ryan, but the postgame report revealed the veteran defensive tackle used “disturbing language,” the kind of which there is “no place in professional football.” Pro Football Talk on Tuesday promoted a story about the report, to which Jones responded with a cap emoji, insinuating the claims made about the language he used are not true.

Regardless, Jones and the Chiefs will try to rebound in Week 4 when they battle Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, who also are coming off a loss. While the primetime contest currently is scheduled to be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Hurricane Ivan might end up forcing a relocation.