Cole Strange Holding His Own For Patriots Through Two Games

PITTSBURGH — As a first-round pick, and a polarizing one at that, Cole Strange will be under the microscope for this season and beyond.

Through two games in a Patriots uniform, Strange has given about as much as you could hope for — and probably more — from a rookie guard making the jump from an FCS school to the NFL.

The Chattanooga product followed up his solid debut against the Miami Dolphins in South Beach with another encouraging performance, this time in a 17-14 Patriots win over the Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Facing a potent Pittsburgh front seven, Strange more than held his own and played a key role in New England’s run-heavy, game-sealing drive in the fourth quarter. The Patriots’ offensive line rebounded from a rough Week 1 with an excellent performance in Week 2, and Strange was a part of it.

“Cole’s a really good player,” center David Andrews said after the game. “He does a good job. As a rookie, I think you learn really fast. It’s just amazing how much you can pick up in weeks. He’s doing a great job. He comes in and works really hard, and does what you ask for.”

Now, it hasn’t been all great from Strange. He earned Pro Football Focus’ lowest run-blocking grade for Patriots offensive linemen in both games — make of those grades what you will — and earned the group’s lowest pass-blocking grade in Sunday’s contest. Strange did earn the top pass blocking grade in Week 1, however.

But it’s how Strange has done in key matchups that really stands out, as does the Patriots’ faith in running plays toward his direction in big spots.

Ahead of Sunday’s matchup, Strange talked about the challenge of facing Steelers star Cam Heyward, one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL. “He puts his pants on just like everybody else,” Strange said with a blunt confidence that’s become a trademark of the 24-year-old.