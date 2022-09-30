Concussion Expert Ominously Predicted Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Injury

NESN Logo Sign In

Chris Nowinski, a neuroscientist and author who’s an expert on concussions, offered a stern warning Thursday regarding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Unfortunately, the ominous message turned out to be prophetic.

Nowinski cautioned before Miami’s Week 4 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals that Tagovailoa playing Thursday night would represent a “massive step back” for concussion care in the NFL. Tagovailoa smacked his head off the ground Sunday against the Buffalo Bills and stumbled after returning to his feet, leading many to wonder whether he suffered a head injury, but the third-year QB returned to the Week 3 game, later blaming his fall on a back issue despite the questionable optics.

“If Tua takes the field tonight, it’s a massive step back for #concussion care in the NFL,” Nowinski tweeted Thursday afternoon. “If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn’t right.”

If he has a 2nd concussion that destroys his season or career, everyone involved will be sued & should lose their jobs, coaches included. We all saw it, even they must know this isn't right https://t.co/vxpaOif5rh — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 29, 2022

Tagovailoa started Thursday night, much to Nowinski’s chagrin, and in a cruel twist of fate, suffered a horrifying injury after again slamming his head off the field. The devastating blow appeared to knock Tagovailoa unconscious, with the 24-year-old’s fingers even stiffening as he lifted his hands.

“This is a disaster. Pray for Tua,” Nowinski tweeted, along with a video of the play. “Fire the medical staffs and coaches. I predicted this and I hate that I am right. Two concussions in 5 days can kill someone. This can end careers. How are we so stupid in 2022.”