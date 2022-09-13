Cowboys Make Surprising Decision On Injured Dak Prescott

NESN Logo Sign In

After testing revealed Dak Prescott fractured the thumb on his throwing hand and needed surgery to repair the injury, the widespread expectation was that the Cowboys quarterback would be sidelined for six to eight weeks.

Dallas evidently believes its franchise cornerstone won’t need that long to recover and return to the football field.

Jerry Jones passed along some surprising news Tuesday morning during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas. The Cowboys owner revealed the organization will not place Prescott on injured reserve, which would have kept the two-time Pro Bowl selection out of action for at least the next four games. An IR stint felt like a lock for Prescott, as it would give Dallas some roster flexibility while allowing the veteran signal-caller to rehab at a comfortable pace.

Jones, however, seems to believe we’ll see Prescott’s return sooner rather than later.

“Dak has a real chance to be back out there throwing the ball pretty quick,” Jones said during his radio appearance, per ESPN’s Todd Archer.

Considering the Cowboys’ impression of what Prescott’s timetable will be, it’s seemingly unlikely that Dallas will go out and make a move for a quarterback who can bridge the gap. So, we probably can put those ideas of Jimmy Garoppolo quarterbacking America’s Team to rest.

It will be Cooper Rush’s job to try and keep the Cowboys above water while the team awaits Prescott’s return. The sixth-year pro will make his second career NFL start Sunday when Dallas hosts the Cincinnati Bengals.