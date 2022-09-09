CT Sun Wrap: Dominant Comeback Punches Sun’s Ticket To WNBA Finals

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun completed an improbably fourth-quarter comeback Thursday night, defeating the Chicago Sky on the road in Game 5 of the WNBA semifinals, 72-63, at Wintrust Arena.

The Sun victory will send them to the WNBA Finals to vie for their first WNBA title against the Las Vegas Aces.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

Don’t call it a comeback. Or do, because that’s exactly what it was.

Things looked dire for the Sun as the clock ticked down in the fourth quarter. Then, they didn’t. In what seemed to be a split second, Connecticut erased an 11-point deficit to tie the game with 2:30 remaining in the game. The Sun went from allowing the pace of the game to be controlled by the Sky, to completely flipping the script and making every play down the stretch. What sparked that run? A little skirmish between Sun forward DeWanna Bonner and Sky forward Kahleah Copper.

Copper fouled Bonner on a layup in the paint, drawing a loud reaction from the Sun veteran who earned a trip to the stripe. The younger Copper chirped back and halted play while the referees settled things down. Then, Connecticut went on a 18-0 run and punched their ticket to the WNBA Finals.

In a game where the story revolved around one team having a proven championship pedigree, the opponent showed the mental fortitude of a team who is worthy of a shot at building its own.