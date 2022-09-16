CT Sun Wrap: Historic Offensive Showing Leads Sun To Game 3 Win

NESN Logo Sign In

The Connecticut Sun rode a sensational start offensively to take down the Las Vegas Aces, 105-76, in Game 3 of the WNBA Finals on Thursday night at Mohegan Sun Arena.

The Sun avoided elimination with the victory and now trail the best-of-five series, 2-1.

ONE BIG TAKEAWAY

After not eclipsing more than 71 points in the first two games of the Finals, it’s safe to say the Sun found their offensive groove. So much so, that they broke some Finals records with their offensive performance in the first half.

Connecticut could barely miss in the first quarter, shooting a blistering 82.4% — yes, you read that right — from the floor in the first quarter to build a 34-19 lead after the opening 10 minutes. The shooting percentage was a Finals record for any quarter as the Sun put up video-game-like numbers by sinking 14-of-17 shots in the frame.

It was pristine ball movement that unlocked the Sun’s offense. Connecticut registered 19 assists on 21 baskets in the first half, which set another Finals record for most assists in a half. Alyssa Thomas has made some Finals history, too, which we’ll get to later.

The Sun needed every bit of the incredible and efficient offensive showing to hold off the Aces in the second half.