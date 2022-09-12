Dak Prescott Suffers Injury In Cowboys Loss, Will Have Surgery

Update — 11:33 p.m. ET
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was quick to share the extent of Prescott’s injury.
Prescott will need surgery for an injury in the joint above his right thumb, according to Jones, per ESPN’s Ed Werder. The surgery is expected to keep the 29-year old out of action for “several weeks.”
In addition to the news on Prescott, Jones shared that Rush would be the teams new starting quarterback and offensive lineman Connor McGovern suffered an ankle sprain that will keep him out for around 4-6 weeks.
Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was caught on camera receiving the news.
Original Story
Opening night of the 2022-23 NFL season was not kind to the Dallas Cowboys.
Not only did the Cowboys have mudholes stomped in them by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Dallas lost its star quarterback Dak Prescott — who was knocked out of the game with an injury to his right hand. Injury added to an insulting 19-3 loss.
The injury happened when Prescott tried to deliver a pass in the fourth quarter but collided his hand with Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett’s. Prescott would immediately leave the field, giving way to practice-squad callup Cooper Rush. At the time of his exit, Prescott had just 134 yards on 14-of-29 passing with an interception. The Cowboys offense as a whole finished with 244 yards, the same number as wins Tom Brady now has in his career.
The injury to Prescott comes after a week-long discussion about whether he’d be able to play in the game or not. Though Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy didn’t seem to be concerned, many thought it was unlikely Prescott would be ready to play after injuring his foot/ankle in practice.