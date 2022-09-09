Data Shows Red Sox Have Been Most Impacted By Injuries In MLB

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Red Sox have endured what seems to be rounds of injuries all season long. As soon as a few players appear close to returning and fans can start to envision what the healthier roster would look like, a few more players would go down.

The Red Sox have spent far more money on injured players than any of their Major League Baseball this season and teams would be hard-pressed to catch up. Boston has spent over $60 million on injured players this season according to Spotrac, which far exceeds the New York Mets’ second-place tally of almost $48 million.

The Red Sox have lost 26 players to injury (tied for ninth in MLB) for an accumulated total of 1,511 days (tied for seventh in MLB) but their injured players have come at a steeper cost than their peers. Oft-injured ace Chris Sale appeared in just two games and cost $30 million on the season. Big free agent signing Trevor Story and high-priced right-hander Nathan Eovaldi also spent significant time on the injured list as well as myriad others.

The Red Sox were not the most injured team in MLB but the financial data is a solid implication they lost the most valuable assets of any other team due to injury.