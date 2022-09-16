David Pastrnak Details How He Helped Get David Krejci Back To Bruins

NESN Logo Sign In

Bruins general manager Don Sweeney was hopeful David Pastrnak would play a role in getting David Krejci to return to Boston after he spent last season playing in Czech Republic.

And Pastrnak did just that.

Krejci signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in August — a move that many fans were anticipating. Pastrnak posted a video to his Instagram story over the summer asking Krejci if he was going to come back to the only NHL team he knew in his career. Krejci just smiled without an answer.

The two played in the IIHF World Championship and it was clear as day their chemistry didn’t go anywhere, constantly connecting on goals and highlight-reel posts.

Pastrnak joined his Bruins teammates for captains’ practice Friday at Warrior Ice Arena and, naturally, was asked how he got Krejci back and whether it was tough to sell him on the idea.

“A couple apples at Worlds, passing him a couple empty-netters. Let him win at cards. Grab a couple of beers in Czech and he’s back,” Pastrnak told reporters, per video provided by the Bruins. “Obviously been talking a lot and I can’t wait to have him back and get things going.”

Krejci did say he was going to have some beers and contemplate his future once the Czech season came to an end. Maybe some of those beers were consumed with Pastrnak when he was convinced to return.