Deandre Ayton ‘Hasn’t Spoken To’ Suns Coach In Months

NESN Logo Sign In

The Phoenix Suns had an ugly end to their 2021-22 season, and it appears as though one of their star players isn’t ready to talk about it.

Deandre Ayton — who signed a four-year, $133 million offer sheet with the Indiana Pacers this summer, only to have it be matched by the Suns — made quite the admission following Phoenix’s first practice of the 2022-23 season. He hasn’t spoken to head coach Monty Williams since the teams loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

“I haven’t spoken to him at all, ever since the game, Ayton told reporters, per ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “I can show him better than I can tell him. It’s life. Nobody cares about the uncomfortable nature of it, it’s how you perform and what you bring to the table. What’s said is already said.”

Of course, communication is a two-way street, meaning Williams could have reached out as well. He chose not to.

“I think 1-on-1s are always needed between guys I’ve been around for awhile,” Williams said Tuesday, per Windhorst. “Some guys need it and some guys don’t. I’ll identify that as the season progresses. I’ll talk to everybody as I always do during camp and it won’t be an issue at all.”

Ayton and Williams’ beef stems back to Phoenix’s shocking loss to Dallas back in May. The top-seeded Suns were eliminated by the Mavs in a 33-point loss on their home floor. Ayton played only 17 minutes in the game, for what Williams said it was an “internal” matter.

Partnered with the Robert Sarver debacle, Phoenix has been another 2022 playoff team to face a tumultuous offseason. The Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics have each faced some adversity as they prepare for the 2022-23 season.