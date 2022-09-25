This DeVante Parker Catch In Patriots-Ravens Game Was Absolutely Sick

NESN Logo Sign In

DeVante Parker had a huge game Sunday as the New England Patriots battled the Baltimore Ravens at Gillette Stadium.

Parker, who was held in check through his first two games with the Patriots, was a frequent target in New England’s home opener, with Mac Jones finding the eighth-year wide receiver early and often against Baltimore.

Among Parker’s many highlights was a third-quarter catch along the sideline that netted the Patriots 25 yards and a fresh set of downs.

Check it out below.

DeVante Parker has 4 catches for 132 yards (17.2 fantasy points) ? pic.twitter.com/dNaPNl5c79 — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 25, 2022

Parker demonstrated excellent body control to make the catch and stay inbounds. Jones also deserves credit for delivering a pass that only Parker could catch.

Parker, acquired from the Miami Dolphins in an offseason trade, had only one catch for nine yards on four targets in the Patriots’ first two games. The 29-year-old is expected to give New England a vertical threat it’s lacked in recent years, though, and Sunday’s performance certainly qualifies as a step in the right direction.