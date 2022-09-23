Did Celtics Owner Leave Open Possibility Of Brad Stevens Coaching Again?

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Stevens made it very clear he wants no part of coaching the Celtics during Ime Udoka’s suspension.

His boss gave off a slightly different impression.

Almost immediately after Stevens, the now-president of basketball operations, shut the door on chatter that he ever considered coaching on temporary basis during Udoka’s season-long suspension or even stepping if should interim coach Joe Mazzulla struggle, Celtics managing owner Wyc Grousbeck cracked it back open.

“We did have a conversation,” Grousbeck told reporters at a televised news conference. “A brief one.”

And thus Grousbeck opened up Mazzulla, Stevens and the team to innuendo and critique if the Celtics get out of the gate slowly this season.

The Stevens era was far from the most illustrious in the Celtics’ storied history, but his stretch of seven consecutive playoff appearances and three Eastern Conference Finals berths were impressive given the bare cupboard he inherited as a coach. With training camp set to open in a matter of days, the Celtics needed an in-house option and settled on Mazzulla, a Rhode Island native who will get the opportunity to lead the defending East champs in his first NBA head coaching gig.

No pressure, Joe.